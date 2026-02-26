Head to Head Review: American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS) vs. Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS – Get Free Report) and Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

American Defense Systems has a beta of 9.86, meaning that its stock price is 886% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rocket Lab has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Defense Systems and Rocket Lab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Defense Systems N/A N/A N/A Rocket Lab -35.64% -27.26% -12.21%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Defense Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rocket Lab 1 6 7 1 2.53

This is a summary of recent ratings for American Defense Systems and Rocket Lab, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Rocket Lab has a consensus price target of $72.92, suggesting a potential upside of 3.87%. Given Rocket Lab’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rocket Lab is more favorable than American Defense Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Defense Systems and Rocket Lab”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Defense Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rocket Lab $436.21 million 85.96 -$190.18 million ($0.38) -184.74

American Defense Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rocket Lab.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.8% of Rocket Lab shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of American Defense Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Rocket Lab shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rocket Lab beats American Defense Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Defense Systems

American Defense Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and supply of transparent and opaque armor solutions for military and commercial applications. It offers crew protection kits that provide armor protection of operator compartments; VistaSteel transparent armor, a laminated glass that provides defensive barrier to protect against firearms, physical attack, and explosive blasts; VistaSteel opaque armors; lightweight armor systems; and VistaGuard windows, which are forced entry blast resistant windows, window frames, and transparent armor assemblies used to mitigate forced entry, ballistic, and terrorist threats in high visibility targets. The company also provides portable transparent ballistic shield, a bullet-resistant transparent mobile shield; heated ballistic ship windows; and hardware products, such as hinges, rotary and slam latches, combat locks, and egress windows. Its armor solutions for construction equipment, and tactical and non-tactical transport vehicles are designed to protect their occupants from landmines, hostile fire, and improvised explosive devices. In addition, the company offers engineering and consulting services; and develops and installs detention and security hardware, entry control and monitoring systems, intrusion detection systems, and security glass. Its products are used in transport and fighting vehicles, construction equipment, sea craft, and various fixed structures, which require ballistic and blast attenuation. American Defense Systems, Inc. serves various branches of the United States military, including the United States Department of Defense; and other United States government, law enforcement, and correctional agencies, as well as private sector customers. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lillington, North Carolina.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets. It also designs, manufactures, and sells Electron, a reusable orbital-class small rocket; and the Photon satellite platforms, as well as developing the Neutron 8-ton payload class launch vehicle; conducts remote launch activities; and designs and manufactures a range of components and subsystems for the Photon family of spacecraft and broader merchant spacecraft components. The company serves commercial, aerospace prime contractors, and government customers. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

