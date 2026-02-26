Head to Head Comparison: ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) vs. China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV)

China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV – Get Free Report) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares China Energy Recovery and ReNew Energy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A ReNew Energy Global 6.95% 10.50% 1.45%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Energy Recovery and ReNew Energy Global”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ReNew Energy Global $1.14 billion 1.77 $45.00 million $0.42 13.19

ReNew Energy Global has higher revenue and earnings than China Energy Recovery.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Energy Recovery and ReNew Energy Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Energy Recovery 0 0 0 0 0.00 ReNew Energy Global 1 1 0 0 1.50

ReNew Energy Global has a consensus price target of $6.52, suggesting a potential upside of 17.60%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than China Energy Recovery.

Volatility & Risk

China Energy Recovery has a beta of -1.09, suggesting that its share price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.6% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of China Energy Recovery shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ReNew Energy Global beats China Energy Recovery on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Energy Recovery

China Energy Recovery, Inc. designs, manufactures, installs, and services waste heat recovery systems in China. The company’s energy recovery systems capture industrial waste energy to produce electrical power, which enables industrial manufacturers to reduce their energy costs, shrink their emissions footprint, and generate saleable emissions credits. It serves petrochemical, paper manufacturing, refining/power generation, coke processing, cement, and steel industries. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

