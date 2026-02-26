HC Wainwright Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for TARS

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 14.72%.The firm had revenue of $151.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.56 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TARS. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TARS

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TARS stock opened at $72.65 on Thursday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $85.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,604,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,790,000 after purchasing an additional 136,582 shares during the period. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 71,530 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,264,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,898,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 7,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $592,499.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,535.80. This represents a 15.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $495,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 857,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,792,837.41. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Key Tarsus Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tarsus Pharmaceuticals this week:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for diseases of the eye and ocular surface. The company’s research platform centers on neuro‐effector modulation to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than solely treating symptoms. Tarsus’s lead candidate, OC-01 (varenicline solution), is an intranasal formulation in Phase 3 development for the treatment of dry eye disease, a condition affecting millions worldwide and associated with significant patient discomfort and reduced quality of life.

In addition to its dry eye program, Tarsus is advancing preclinical and early‐stage programs targeting other ophthalmic indications, including allergic conjunctivitis and retinal disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.