HC Wainwright Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for TARS

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $4.68 EPS.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 14.72%.The firm had revenue of $151.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.56 million.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of TARS stock opened at $72.65 on Thursday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $85.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,604,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,790,000 after purchasing an additional 136,582 shares during the period. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 71,530 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,264,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,898,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 7,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $592,499.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,535.80. This represents a 15.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $495,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 857,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,792,837.41. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.
Key Tarsus Pharmaceuticals News
Here are the key news stories impacting Tarsus Pharmaceuticals this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst price-target upgrade — Oppenheimer raised its target to $105 and kept an “outperform” rating, implying substantial upside versus current levels. Oppenheimer Raises TARS Target to $105
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst price-target increase — Guggenheim nudged its target to $90 and reiterated a “buy” rating, signaling continued analyst confidence after the quarter. Guggenheim Raises TARS Target to $90
- Positive Sentiment: Very bullish long-term EPS forecast — HC Wainwright published a FY2030 estimate of $6.36 per share (vs. street FY2026 EPS expectations that are negative), reflecting high conviction in XDEMVY’s multi-year growth potential. HC Wainwright FY2030 EPS Estimate
- Positive Sentiment: Strong Q4 results and guidance — Management reported FY2025 revenue up ~150% to $451M, gave 2026 guidance of $670–$700M, highlighted ~93% gross margins and reiterated XDEMVY’s >$2B peak-sales potential with international launches planned. These items support upside and explain the analyst optimism. Tarsus Expects $670M–$700M 2026 Sales
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call materials available — Transcripts and the investor presentation were published for review; they provide detail on commercialization cadence and international timing but contain no new surprise announcements. Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor write-ups and summaries posted — Multiple outlets summarized the quarter and guidance; useful for modeling but not market-moving by themselves. Q4 Earnings Call Summary
- Negative Sentiment: Slight EPS miss and reported quarterly loss — Tarsus posted a loss of $0.20 vs. a consensus loss of $0.19 (a small miss), which, despite the revenue beat, likely contributed to selling pressure and the intraday decline. Q4 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for diseases of the eye and ocular surface. The company’s research platform centers on neuro‐effector modulation to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than solely treating symptoms. Tarsus’s lead candidate, OC-01 (varenicline solution), is an intranasal formulation in Phase 3 development for the treatment of dry eye disease, a condition affecting millions worldwide and associated with significant patient discomfort and reduced quality of life.
In addition to its dry eye program, Tarsus is advancing preclinical and early‐stage programs targeting other ophthalmic indications, including allergic conjunctivitis and retinal disorders.
