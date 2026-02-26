Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $243.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.04 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 18.29%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $139,163.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,955.15. This represents a 13.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 25,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $1,040,172.63. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 50,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,256 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 4,102.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 961,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,986,000 after buying an additional 938,783 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $19,398,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 906,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,658,000 after acquiring an additional 508,498 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $18,710,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 813,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,456,000 after purchasing an additional 458,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed its “buy” rating and $55 price target (about +95% from the current level), a clear bullish endorsement that could attract buyers. HC Wainwright rating

HC Wainwright reaffirmed its “buy” rating and $55 price target (about +95% from the current level), a clear bullish endorsement that could attract buyers. Positive Sentiment: Needham cut its target slightly (from $46 to $44) but kept a “buy” rating, leaving substantial upside (~+56%) — another vote of confidence from a sell-side shop. Needham rating

Needham cut its target slightly (from $46 to $44) but kept a “buy” rating, leaving substantial upside (~+56%) — another vote of confidence from a sell-side shop. Positive Sentiment: Company results show continuing commercial strength: Q4 revenue of $243.8M (+21% y/y) and full-year 2025 product revenue of $868.5M; management reiterated ~>$1B revenue guidance and expects WAKIX revenue around $1.0–$1.04B in 2026 — growth signals that support a longer-term bullish case. BusinessWire release

Company results show continuing commercial strength: Q4 revenue of $243.8M (+21% y/y) and full-year 2025 product revenue of $868.5M; management reiterated ~>$1B revenue guidance and expects WAKIX revenue around $1.0–$1.04B in 2026 — growth signals that support a longer-term bullish case. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed Street expectations ($0.38 vs. $0.84 est.), creating short-term earnings disappointment even as revenue beat; investors will be parsing whether the EPS miss reflects one-offs or structural margin pressure. Zacks earnings note

Q4 EPS missed Street expectations ($0.38 vs. $0.84 est.), creating short-term earnings disappointment even as revenue beat; investors will be parsing whether the EPS miss reflects one-offs or structural margin pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and call transcripts/slide deck are available for deeper analysis (useful for active investors deciding if the EPS miss changes the growth story). Earnings transcript

Full earnings materials and call transcripts/slide deck are available for deeper analysis (useful for active investors deciding if the EPS miss changes the growth story). Negative Sentiment: Bank of America cut its target to $28 and moved to “underperform” (roughly in line with the current level), a bearish signal that can pressure sentiment and reduce conviction among institutional holders. Bank of America note

Bank of America cut its target to $28 and moved to “underperform” (roughly in line with the current level), a bearish signal that can pressure sentiment and reduce conviction among institutional holders. Negative Sentiment: Truist lowered its rating to “hold,” signaling more cautious institutional views after the quarter. Truist rating change

Truist lowered its rating to “hold,” signaling more cautious institutional views after the quarter. Negative Sentiment: UBS trimmed its target to $36 and moved to “neutral” — another downward revision that reduces consensus upside and may weigh on momentum. UBS note

UBS trimmed its target to $36 and moved to “neutral” — another downward revision that reduces consensus upside and may weigh on momentum. Negative Sentiment: Analyst and market commentary is highlighting legal and generic risks around WAKIX; these longer-term downside scenarios are being re-priced by some investors. Yahoo coverage on legal/generic risks

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc is a commercial‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering therapies for people with rare neurological and endocrine diseases. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, Harmony Biosciences went public in 2020 and trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker HRMY. The company’s mission centers on identifying and advancing medicines that address critical unmet needs in patient populations underserved by existing treatments.

The company’s flagship product is WAKIX (pitolisant), the first and only histamine H3 receptor antagonist/inverse agonist approved by the U.S.

