Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGS) Short Interest Up 781.5% in February

Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,146 shares, a growth of 781.5% from the January 29th total of 130 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,047 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGGS. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,484,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF Stock Performance

Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average of $41.51. Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $42.14.

Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF (AGGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diversified portfolio of US dollar-denominated fixed income securities with varying maturities and credit quality. The fund aims for total return AGGS was launched on Apr 30, 2024 and is issued by Harbor.

