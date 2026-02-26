Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Purchases 16,766 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 604,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 25.0% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $54,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VONV opened at $98.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $99.34.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4916 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.