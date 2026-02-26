Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$177.14 and traded as high as C$205.01. Hammond Power Solutions shares last traded at C$200.21, with a volume of 84,326 shares trading hands.

HPS.A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hammond Power Solutions from C$235.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Hammond Power Solutions from C$195.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$206.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$177.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$157.68. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India. The company operates in various geographical markets including Canada, the United States, Mexico, and India in which it derives majority revenue in the United States and Mexico.

