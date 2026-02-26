Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Receives $14.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HGTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hagerty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hagerty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hagerty in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Hagerty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HGTY

Hagerty Stock Up 2.0%

Insider Transactions at Hagerty

HGTY stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. Hagerty has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In related news, insider Kenneth Ahn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $620,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,350 shares of company stock worth $4,474,572. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,269,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,144,000 after buying an additional 221,834 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Hagerty by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,817,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,042,000 after acquiring an additional 498,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hagerty by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,456,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,612,000 after purchasing an additional 843,433 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hagerty by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,664,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 853,245 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of Hagerty by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 2,261,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,754 shares in the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hagerty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty is a specialized automotive lifestyle and insurance company that caters primarily to collectible car enthusiasts. Its core business centers on offering classic vehicle insurance policies designed to protect antique, vintage and specialty automobiles, motorcycles and boats. These policies typically feature agreed-value coverage, flexible usage options and access to restoration services, aligning with the unique needs of collectors and hobbyists.

Beyond insurance, Hagerty operates a comprehensive suite of community and content services under its automotive lifestyle brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.