Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SUPV. UBS Group began coverage on Grupo Supervielle in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Grupo Supervielle in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Grupo Supervielle from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUPV

Grupo Supervielle Trading Down 0.5%

SUPV opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $916.56 million, a P/E ratio of 87.25, a PEG ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61. Grupo Supervielle has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $17.02.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $178.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.85 billion. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 752,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 238,064 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 38.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 38,247 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 197.0% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 25,340 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 5.3% during the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 54,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE: SUPV) is a diversified Argentine financial services holding company headquartered in Buenos Aires. Through its principal subsidiary, Banco Supervielle, the group offers retail and commercial banking products including checking and savings accounts, consumer and corporate loans, credit and debit cards, treasury services and foreign exchange solutions. These services cater to individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and larger corporates throughout Argentina’s provincial and urban centers.

Beyond traditional banking, Grupo Supervielle operates in insurance and asset management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.