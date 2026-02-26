Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 49 shares, a growth of 188.2% from the January 29th total of 17 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Great Wall Motor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GWLLY remained flat at $17.55 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 775. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86. Great Wall Motor has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $26.12.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Co, Ltd. is a Chinese automotive manufacturer headquartered in Baoding, Hebei Province. Founded in 1984, the company has evolved from a regional vehicle assembler into one of China’s largest producers of sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and pickup trucks. Over the decades, Great Wall Motor has invested in research and development to broaden its product portfolio and enhance its manufacturing capabilities.

The company’s principal business activities include the design, development and production of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and new energy vehicles.

