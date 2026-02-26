Great Lakes Graphite (CVE:GLK) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Great Lakes Graphite Inc (CVE:GLK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.04. Great Lakes Graphite shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 73,021 shares traded.

Great Lakes Graphite Trading Up ∞

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.75.

About Great Lakes Graphite

(Get Free Report)

Great Lakes Graphite Inc, doing business as NovoCarbon Corporation, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lochaber graphite project, which includes 45 claims covering 2,649 hectares located in the Buckingham Graphite region in Outaouais/Gatineau, Québec. The company was formerly known as Shield Gold Inc and changed its name to Great Lakes Graphite Inc in May 2014. Great Lakes Graphite Inc is based in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.