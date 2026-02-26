Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Short Interest Update

Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 16,898 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the January 29th total of 56,110 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 509 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.2 days.

Goldwind Science And Technology Trading Up 9.7%

Shares of XJNGF opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Goldwind Science And Technology has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65.

About Goldwind Science And Technology

Goldwind Science And Technology Co, Ltd. is a leading Chinese renewable energy company that specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of wind turbines and related services. Founded in 1998 by Zhu Shaoliang, the company pioneered the development of permanent magnet direct-drive turbine technology and has grown into one of the world’s largest wind turbine manufacturers. Goldwind’s product portfolio ranges from onshore turbines with capacity classes spanning 1.5 MW to 6 MW, alongside a suite of digital solutions for wind farm optimization.

In addition to equipment manufacture, Goldwind offers end-to-end services covering project development, construction management, operations and maintenance, and lifetime support.

