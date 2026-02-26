Glanbia Plc ADR (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Short Interest Update

Glanbia Plc ADR (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 72 shares, a drop of 85.9% from the January 29th total of 509 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Glanbia Price Performance

GLAPY stock remained flat at $98.24 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Glanbia has a 12 month low of $52.40 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.46.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc is a global nutrition company headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland. The company operates through two principal divisions: Performance Nutrition and Glanbia Nutritionals. Performance Nutrition develops and markets sports and lifestyle nutrition products, including powders, bars and ready-to-drink beverages for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Glanbia Nutritionals supplies dairy-based ingredients, specialty cheeses, whey proteins, nutrient premixes and functional food solutions to food, beverage and supplement manufacturers worldwide.

Glanbia was formed in 1997 through the merger of Avonmore Food plc and Waterford Foods plc.

