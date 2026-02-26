Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.200-4.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 4.2%

GIL stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,365,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,028. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $37.16 and a 52-week high of $73.69.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, February 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Here are the key news stories impacting Gildan Activewear this week:

Positive Sentiment: Beat on Q4 revenue and EPS; revenue rose ~31% year-over-year and adjusted EPS of $0.96 beat consensus, with HanesBrands contributing for December — this supports longer-term scale and top-line growth. GlobeNewswire Release

Beat on Q4 revenue and EPS; revenue rose ~31% year-over-year and adjusted EPS of $0.96 beat consensus, with HanesBrands contributing for December — this supports longer-term scale and top-line growth. Positive Sentiment: Management raised targeted run‑rate synergies from the Hanes acquisition and announced plans to expand capacity (Bangladesh Phase 2), which could improve margins over time. Yahoo Finance

Management raised targeted run‑rate synergies from the Hanes acquisition and announced plans to expand capacity (Bangladesh Phase 2), which could improve margins over time. Neutral Sentiment: HanesBrands’ Australian business has been classified as held for sale and reported as discontinued operations, a bookkeeping/portfolio move with limited near-term cash impact but worth monitoring. GlobeNewswire Release

HanesBrands’ Australian business has been classified as held for sale and reported as discontinued operations, a bookkeeping/portfolio move with limited near-term cash impact but worth monitoring. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $4.20–$4.40 was below the street (~$4.46 consensus), and multiple headlines flagged the “lower‑than‑expected” targets — the guidance miss is the primary driver of the share decline. MSN / MarketWatch Coverage

FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $4.20–$4.40 was below the street (~$4.46 consensus), and multiple headlines flagged the “lower‑than‑expected” targets — the guidance miss is the primary driver of the share decline. Negative Sentiment: Zacks lowered its rating to a “strong sell,” adding short‑term negative analyst pressure and likely amplifying the selloff. Zacks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 169.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

