Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Hold” Rating

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLXY. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Galaxy Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLXY opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Galaxy Digital has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion and a PE ratio of 190.25.

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 billion.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Deason acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. This represents a 73.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLXY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Galaxy Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Galaxy Digital by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,918,000 after purchasing an additional 731,215 shares in the last quarter. Feynman Point Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital in the 4th quarter worth $1,029,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Galaxy Digital by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 134,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLXY) is a diversified financial services and investment management firm dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology sectors. Established in 2018 by Mike Novogratz, the company operates across trading, asset management, principal investing and advisory services. Galaxy Digital caters to institutional clients, high-net-worth investors and corporations seeking exposure to cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and other blockchain-based assets.

In its trading division, Galaxy Digital provides market-making, execution and over-the-counter (OTC) solutions for a wide range of digital tokens.

