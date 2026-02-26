FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.50), Zacks reports. FrontView REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 5.71%.The firm had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 million. FrontView REIT updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.270-1.320 EPS.

FrontView REIT Trading Up 1.7%

FVR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,976. The stock has a market cap of $361.66 million, a PE ratio of -76.07 and a beta of 1.33. FrontView REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.58.

FrontView REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. FrontView REIT’s payout ratio is -104.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FrontView REIT

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of FrontView REIT by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 760,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 592,940 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in FrontView REIT by 2,897.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 407,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FrontView REIT by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after acquiring an additional 133,067 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FrontView REIT by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 841,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after acquiring an additional 96,011 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FrontView REIT by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 548,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 90,715 shares during the period.

FrontView REIT announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 24th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 23.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised FrontView REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FrontView REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of FrontView REIT in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FrontView REIT from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of FrontView REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

FrontView REIT Company Profile

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

