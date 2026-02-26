Freshpet, Inc. $FRPT Shares Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 496.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,843 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 41.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,839,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,217 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth $41,862,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,568,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,586,000 after purchasing an additional 753,070 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 278.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 859,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,444,000 after purchasing an additional 632,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at $42,076,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Freshpet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings raised Freshpet from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.47.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $79.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.89. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.76 and a 1-year high of $111.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $285.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.66 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.63%.Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and outlook beat expectations — Freshpet reported stronger-than-expected Q4 metrics (volume growth ~9.7%, EBITDA up ~16%) and a solid 2026 outlook, which lifted sentiment after the print. Read More.

In related news, President Scott James Morris sold 5,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $320,500.86. Following the sale, the president owned 30,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,379.14. The trade was a 14.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) is a leading pet food company specializing in fresh, refrigerated meals and treats for dogs and cats. The company’s products are formulated with carefully selected, natural ingredients and are designed to offer a higher level of nutrition and freshness than traditional dry or canned pet foods. Freshpet’s offerings include refrigerated rolls, pâtés and snacks, all of which are sold through the refrigerated section of grocery, mass-market and pet specialty stores.

Freshpet’s product portfolio is built around the concept of fresh, minimally processed recipes that do not require preservatives or artificial colors.

