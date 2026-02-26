Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Jefferies Financial Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FMS. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FMS

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of FMS stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $30.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 5.03%.The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after buying an additional 78,956 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 568.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 248.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 22,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 219.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

More Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings and revenue materially beat expectations, EPS and margins expanded (driven by FME25+ cost savings), supporting improved profitability and investor confidence. Article Title

Q4 earnings and revenue materially beat expectations, EPS and margins expanded (driven by FME25+ cost savings), supporting improved profitability and investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Company reported strong full‑year 2025 results: ~27% earnings growth, operating income at the top end of outlook, reported net income and EPS up sharply, and an accelerated share‑buyback program plus a planned dividend increase — all supportive of future EPS and capital return. Article Title

Company reported strong full‑year 2025 results: ~27% earnings growth, operating income at the top end of outlook, reported net income and EPS up sharply, and an accelerated share‑buyback program plus a planned dividend increase — all supportive of future EPS and capital return. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell sharply in February (down ~20.6% month over month to ~1.85M shares), lowering near‑term bearish pressure and reducing the potential for short‑squeeze volatility.

Short interest fell sharply in February (down ~20.6% month over month to ~1.85M shares), lowering near‑term bearish pressure and reducing the potential for short‑squeeze volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Management updated FY‑2026 guidance with higher revenue targets (company cited ~$23.8B vs. consensus ~$22.6B), but the outlook commentary contained caveats about headwinds; investors will focus on detailed guidance and margins. Article Title

Management updated FY‑2026 guidance with higher revenue targets (company cited ~$23.8B vs. consensus ~$22.6B), but the outlook commentary contained caveats about headwinds; investors will focus on detailed guidance and margins. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript and presentation are available for details on regional performance, reimbursement assumptions and timing of cost savings — useful for investors assessing sustainability of margin gains. Earnings Call Transcript Presentation

Full Q4 earnings call transcript and presentation are available for details on regional performance, reimbursement assumptions and timing of cost savings — useful for investors assessing sustainability of margin gains. Negative Sentiment: Despite strong headline numbers, the stock reacted negatively to a cautious tone on the outlook and weaker U.S. operational performance; media reported share declines after management commentary. Article Title

Despite strong headline numbers, the stock reacted negatively to a cautious tone on the outlook and weaker U.S. operational performance; media reported share declines after management commentary. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/commentary pieces highlighted the drop in the share price (one article quantified a ~6.7% decline) and pointed to investor concerns around U.S. growth and the sustainability of margin improvements. Article Title

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA is the world’s largest integrated provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The company’s primary business activities encompass the operation of dialysis clinics and the manufacture and distribution of dialysis equipment, dialysis machines, dialyzers, consumables and related therapies. Through its global network of clinics, Fresenius Medical Care delivers comprehensive kidney care, including hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatments, patient education and support services.

In its products segment, the company designs and produces dialysis machines, water treatment systems and disposables such as high‐flux dialyzers and bloodlines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.