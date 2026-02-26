Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.56 and last traded at $74.40, with a volume of 199494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.35.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Stock Up 1.4%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 690.1% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 297.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 1,084.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

