Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 18,368 DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in DexCom in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 392 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DXCM. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $71.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on DexCom from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

DXCM opened at $73.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $90.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 17.94%.The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company’s offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

