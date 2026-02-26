Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Tenable Holdings, Inc. $TENB

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 51,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,216.50. The trade was a 30.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $2,854,300.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.53.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Tenable had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 3.61%.The firm had revenue of $260.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.420 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Tenable from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $33.00 price target on Tenable in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

View Our Latest Report on TENB

Tenable Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable’s product suite is Nessus, one of the industry’s most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.