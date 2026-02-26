Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Dover Corporation $DOV

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Dover by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Certuity LLC increased its position in Dover by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 4.4% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 5.7% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 76,997 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.70, for a total transaction of $17,917,201.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,979 shares in the company, valued at $50,723,713.30. The trade was a 26.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Girish Juneja sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $346,155.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,544.94. The trade was a 15.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,754 shares of company stock valued at $20,000,768. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Dover and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $226.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.90 and a 200-day moving average of $189.49. Dover Corporation has a one year low of $143.04 and a one year high of $237.54. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover’s activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

