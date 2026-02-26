Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $1.08 Million in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Docusign by 5,318.2% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Docusign by 5,860.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 48.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Docusign by 66.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Docusign

Here are the key news stories impacting Docusign this week:

Insider Transactions at Docusign

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $804,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 54,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,486.50. This trade represents a 18.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 13,818 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $944,183.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 70,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,561.01. This trade represents a 16.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,292 shares of company stock worth $5,374,260. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Docusign from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Docusign from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Docusign Price Performance

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.94. Docusign Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.16 and a 12 month high of $94.67.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company’s flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign’s Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.

DocuSign’s platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.

