Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $1.08 Million in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Docusign by 5,318.2% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Docusign by 5,860.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 48.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Docusign by 66.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting Docusign
Here are the key news stories impacting Docusign this week:
- Positive Sentiment: DocuSign announced a partnership with Anthropic to make its Intelligent Agreement Management available inside Anthropic’s Cowork, enabling natural‑language contract creation and end‑to‑end workflows — a potential product and distribution boost for DocuSign’s AI positioning. Docusign Partners with Anthropic to Bring Its Intelligent Contract Workflows to Cowork
- Positive Sentiment: Broad software sector relief after Anthropic’s partnership announcements has lifted AI‑exposed software names, providing favorable sentiment tailwinds for DocuSign as investors rotate back into beaten‑down SaaS stocks. US software stocks climb as Anthropic announcement sparks relief rally
- Neutral Sentiment: DocuSign set its fourth‑quarter fiscal 2026 earnings release for Mar. 17 (after the close) with a conference call scheduled — an upcoming event that could trigger volatility and drive short‑term trading around guidance and metrics. Docusign Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Conference Call
- Neutral Sentiment: DocuSign has attracted attention from retail and financial news readers recently, per Zacks — increased eyeballs can boost volume but don’t on their own indicate direction. Docusign Inc. (DOCU) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest surged ~58.5% in February to ~14.05M shares (~7.1% of float), raising the short‑interest ratio to roughly 2.5 days — increased bearish positioning that can pressure the stock and amplify downside on weak news. (Company short‑interest data)
- Negative Sentiment: Jefferies downgraded DocuSign, adding downward analyst pressure and likely contributing to recent weakness. Jefferies downgrades DocuSign (DOCU)
- Negative Sentiment: DocuSign hit a 52‑week low earlier in the week, underscoring recent selling pressure and weaker sentiment that could deter short‑term buyers. Docusign stock hits 52-week low at $41.51 amid challenging year
- Negative Sentiment: Market commentary (Altimetry/MarketBeat) flags DocuSign as exposed to AI commoditization and product concentration risks, suggesting its moat may be limited relative to larger platforms — a thematic headwind for valuation. (Market commentary)
Insider Transactions at Docusign
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Docusign from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Docusign from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.80.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Docusign
Docusign Price Performance
NASDAQ DOCU opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.94. Docusign Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.16 and a 12 month high of $94.67.
About Docusign
DocuSign, Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company’s flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign’s Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.
DocuSign’s platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Docusign
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Read this or regret it forever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.