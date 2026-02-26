Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $1.02 Million in Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,631,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,197,000 after purchasing an additional 77,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 2.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,544,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 234.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,147,000 after buying an additional 559,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palomar by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,436,000 after buying an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Palomar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 579,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,652,000 after buying an additional 19,908 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $121.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.01 and a 200-day moving average of $123.20. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $175.85.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $253.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.58 million. Palomar had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Palomar in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Palomar from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

In other Palomar news, insider Jonathan Knutzen sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total value of $35,979.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,215.16. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela L. Grant sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $31,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,267.75. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 58,999 shares of company stock valued at $7,253,229 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR) is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

