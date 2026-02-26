Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $1.02 Million in Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,631,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,197,000 after purchasing an additional 77,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 2.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,544,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 234.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,147,000 after buying an additional 559,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palomar by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,436,000 after buying an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Palomar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 579,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,652,000 after buying an additional 19,908 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Palomar Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $121.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.01 and a 200-day moving average of $123.20. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $175.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Palomar in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Palomar from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on PLMR
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Palomar news, insider Jonathan Knutzen sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total value of $35,979.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,215.16. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela L. Grant sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $31,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,267.75. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 58,999 shares of company stock valued at $7,253,229 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Palomar Company Profile
Palomar Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR) is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.
In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Palomar
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Read this or regret it forever
Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.