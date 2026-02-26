Fox Run Management L.L.C. Boosts Position in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 170.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,151 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Down 5.4%

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.79.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.49%.The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mosaic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Mosaic Profile

Mosaic Co is one of the world’s leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company’s primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

