Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 93.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 175.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in Tyson Foods by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,301 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $5,822,473.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 2,989,415 shares in the company, valued at $173,535,540.75. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 111.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.56 and a 52 week high of $66.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 0.36%.The firm had revenue of $14.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 364.29%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN) is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world’s largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

