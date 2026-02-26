Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 47.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at about $468,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEIS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total transaction of $316,620.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,702.70. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $316,596.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,930.86. This represents a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,221 shares of company stock worth $1,107,932. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $338.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 88.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $347.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.37.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $489.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.190 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.47%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

