Forge Financial Services LLC Has $16.41 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Forge Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 7.7% of Forge Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Forge Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $16,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $83,931,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $11,553,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $203.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $205.24. The company has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

