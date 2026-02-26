Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 46.48 and traded as high as GBX 46.80. Foresight Enterprise VCT shares last traded at GBX 44.75, with a volume of 41,322 shares traded.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 46.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 46.14. The company has a market capitalization of £139.81 million, a P/E ratio of 89.50 and a beta of -0.03.

About Foresight Enterprise VCT

Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom. The trust invests in a range of securities including, but not limited to, ordinary and preference shares, loan stock, convertible securities, and fixed-interest securities as well as cash.

