FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $188.95 and last traded at $187.88, with a volume of 11667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.12.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $217.00 target price on FirstCash in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. FirstCash had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 9.02%.The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

FirstCash declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Thomas Brent Stuart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,825,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 150,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,533,920.38. This trade represents a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $701,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 111,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,516,751.93. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,438,945. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FirstCash by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,096,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,040,000 after buying an additional 83,113 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,169,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,361,000 after acquiring an additional 312,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,367,000 after acquiring an additional 31,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FirstCash by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,009,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 857,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash, Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

