First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $292.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSLR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, December 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $263.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.19.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $210.12 on Wednesday. First Solar has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $285.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 29.28%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed record 2025 revenue and profit and a revenue beat versus consensus, supporting longer‑term fundamentals. First Solar Sees Record 2025 Profit

Q4 results showed record 2025 revenue and profit and a revenue beat versus consensus, supporting longer‑term fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: First Solar signed a patent‑licensing deal with Oxford PV for U.S. markets, which could strengthen future technology/cost positioning. Patent Licensing Agreement

First Solar signed a patent‑licensing deal with Oxford PV for U.S. markets, which could strengthen future technology/cost positioning. Positive Sentiment: Several sell‑side firms retained Buy/Outperform stances (UBS, TD Cowen, Needham) despite cutting price targets — signaling some analysts still expect medium‑term upside. Analyst Notes

Several sell‑side firms retained Buy/Outperform stances (UBS, TD Cowen, Needham) despite cutting price targets — signaling some analysts still expect medium‑term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑term technicals produced a “power inflow” trading signal that briefly lifted the shares during intraday action. Trading Signal Article

Short‑term technicals produced a “power inflow” trading signal that briefly lifted the shares during intraday action. Negative Sentiment: The company guided FY‑2026 net sales to roughly $4.9B–$5.2B, well below Wall Street’s ~$6.2B consensus — the primary catalyst for heavy selling. Guidance / Reuters

The company guided FY‑2026 net sales to roughly $4.9B–$5.2B, well below Wall Street’s ~$6.2B consensus — the primary catalyst for heavy selling. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed estimates (reported $4.84 vs. ~$5.22 expected), amplifying concerns about near‑term profitability. Earnings Miss

Q4 EPS missed estimates (reported $4.84 vs. ~$5.22 expected), amplifying concerns about near‑term profitability. Negative Sentiment: Rising tariff/policy uncertainty (U.S. preliminary duties on imports and management commentary on tariff impacts) is clouding demand visibility and margin assumptions. Tariff/Policy News

Rising tariff/policy uncertainty (U.S. preliminary duties on imports and management commentary on tariff impacts) is clouding demand visibility and margin assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Multiple banks trimmed price targets and at least one firm (Baird) cut its rating/target, increasing near‑term selling pressure and analyst uncertainty. Analyst PT Changes

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

