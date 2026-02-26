Fiona Murdoch Sells 37,400 Shares of NRW (ASX:NWH) Stock

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH – Get Free Report) insider Fiona Murdoch sold 37,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$6.12, for a total transaction of A$229,000.20.

NRW Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57.

NRW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 134.0%. NRW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

About NRW

NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides diversified contract services to the resources and infrastructure sectors in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Civil; Mining; and Minerals, Energy & Technologies. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential subdivision projects. Its civil construction projects include roads, bridges, tailings storage facilities, rail formations, ports, renewable energy projects, water infrastructure, and concrete installations.

