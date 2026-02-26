FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Price Up 9.9% – Time to Buy?

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $12.0440. 2,536,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,561,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

FIGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FIGS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FIGS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on FIGS from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.10.

The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 121.15 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 49,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $565,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,857,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,136,062.62. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Oughtred sold 22,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $239,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 821,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,040. This represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,051. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in FIGS by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in FIGS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,199,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 10.1% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 374,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 34,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in FIGS during the second quarter worth $100,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer designer and retailer of medical apparel and accessories. The company offers a range of products tailored to the needs of healthcare professionals, including scrub sets, lab coats, tops, bottoms, outerwear, footwear, and performance fabrics designed for comfort, durability, and antimicrobial protection. Through its e-commerce platform and a growing network of retail stores, FIGS provides customizable uniforms and accessories with a focus on innovative materials and functional design features such as four-way stretch fabrics, moisture-wicking technology, and multiple secure pockets.

Founded in 2013 by Heather Hasson and Trina Spear, FIGS set out to disrupt the traditional medical uniform market by emphasizing both form and function.

