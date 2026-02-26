Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.14 and last traded at $38.03, with a volume of 28861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.92.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 632.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

About Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

