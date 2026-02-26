Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,287 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the January 29th total of 150,640 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,108 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,108 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.26. 31,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,625. Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $469,000. SK Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF by 173.2% during the third quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 70,331 shares during the last quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF by 480.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 678,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,083,000 after acquiring an additional 562,037 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF (FEMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity securities of issuers in emerging markets. The fund aims for growth of capital FEMR was launched on Nov 19, 2024 and is issued by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.