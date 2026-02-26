Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.16 and last traded at $56.63, with a volume of 34170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FHI shares. Argus raised shares of Federated Hermes to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.15.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.45 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 22.40%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 11.8% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 135,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Federated Hermes by 2,427.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 527,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,386,000 after acquiring an additional 506,500 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 19.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,008,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,357,000 after purchasing an additional 167,225 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a global investment manager that provides a range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The company offers active strategies across equity, fixed income, multi-asset, liquidity, and alternative investments. Through its suite of mutual funds, separate accounts and collective investment vehicles, Federated Hermes seeks to deliver performance-driven outcomes aligned with client objectives and risk tolerances.

In addition to traditional investment management, Federated Hermes has developed specialized capabilities in sustainability and responsible investing, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) research into its investment process.

