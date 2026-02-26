Fabrinet $FN Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172,593 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 1.19% of Fabrinet worth $155,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,779,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,432,000 after acquiring an additional 553,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,046,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 446.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 511,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,744,000 after purchasing an additional 417,959 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 663,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,464,000 after buying an additional 336,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 522,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,831,000 after buying an additional 132,780 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FN stock opened at $616.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $485.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.03 and a beta of 1.04. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $148.55 and a 52-week high of $632.99.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 9.69%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Fabrinet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.600 EPS. Analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.75, for a total value of $1,588,125.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,885. The trade was a 16.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.14, for a total transaction of $1,021,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,726.46. This trade represents a 10.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $537.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $366.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.25.

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

