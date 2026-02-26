Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$125.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EIF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$80.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ventum Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$110.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$103.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$87.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$114.42.

EIF stock traded up C$1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$109.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,521. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$92.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$81.55. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$45.00 and a 12 month high of C$111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of C$929.55 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.9962963 EPS for the current year.

Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets. Its Aerospace and Aviation segment is a key revenue driver, recognizes revenue from the provision of flight, flight ancillary services, and the sale or lease of aircraft and aftermarket parts.

