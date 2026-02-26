Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$125.00

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2026

Exchange Income (TSE:EIFGet Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EIF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$80.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ventum Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$110.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$103.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$87.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$114.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EIF

Exchange Income Price Performance

EIF stock traded up C$1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$109.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,521. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$92.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$81.55. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$45.00 and a 12 month high of C$111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIFGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of C$929.55 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.9962963 EPS for the current year.

About Exchange Income

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets. Its Aerospace and Aviation segment is a key revenue driver, recognizes revenue from the provision of flight, flight ancillary services, and the sale or lease of aircraft and aftermarket parts.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Exchange Income (TSE:EIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.