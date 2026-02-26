Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $137.64 and last traded at $131.8440, with a volume of 2962620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.21.

More Everus Construction Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Everus Construction Group this week:

Get Everus Construction Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ECG. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Everus Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Everus Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on Everus Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everus Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Everus Construction Group Stock Up 26.5%

The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 3.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.36. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 5.39%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Everus Construction Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Everus Construction Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Everus Construction Group by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Everus Construction Group by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Everus Construction Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

About Everus Construction Group

(Get Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.