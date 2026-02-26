EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 31,466 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5,837.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,466 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6%

SCHE stock opened at $35.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

