ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:UCIB) Short Interest Update

ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:UCIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,140 shares, an increase of 601.2% from the January 29th total of 733 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,998 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,998 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B Trading Up 0.3%

UCIB traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $30.12. 148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801. ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $32.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84.

ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B Company Profile

The ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B (UCIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the UBS CMCI index. The fund tracks a broad-commodity index representing five commodity sectors. It uses a set of five futures contracts of different maturities to maintain exposure to each commodity. UCIB was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

