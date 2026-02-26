Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDYGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28, Zacks reports. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.36%.

EBKDY traded down $2.09 on Thursday, reaching $60.06. 45,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,314. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.76.

EBKDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Erste Group Bank to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays raised Erste Group Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Erste Group Bank AG is an Austrian banking group headquartered in Vienna that operates as a universal bank serving retail, corporate and institutional customers. The group offers a broad range of financial services including deposit-taking, lending, mortgage financing, payment and transaction banking, and wealth management. Erste Group also provides capital markets services, corporate and investment banking solutions, and a range of insurance and pension-linked products through partnerships and subsidiary operations.

Erste Group maintains a significant regional presence beyond Austria, with operations across several Central and Eastern European countries.

