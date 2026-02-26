DZ Bank Upgrades Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) to “Strong-Buy”

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53.

Anglo American plc is a multinational mining company headquartered in London that explores for, mines, processes and markets a broad range of commodities. Its principal activities cover the extraction and processing of bulk and specialty metals and minerals, including copper, iron ore, platinum group metals (PGMs), diamonds, nickel and both metallurgical and thermal coal. Anglo American’s operations span the full value chain from greenfield exploration and mine development through to mineral processing, smelting, refining and the sale of mined products to industrial and consumer markets worldwide.

The company has a long history in the mining industry, having been established in the early 20th century and grown into one of the world’s major mining groups.

