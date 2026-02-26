Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.98 and last traded at $47.2230, with a volume of 982792 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.81.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BROS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore set a $73.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.05.

The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.80.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $443.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.44 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,336,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,880,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $108,948,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $96,951,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 139.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,509,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

