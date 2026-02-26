Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSMX) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSMX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 41,493 shares, an increase of 290.1% from the January 29th total of 10,636 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 833,611 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 833,611 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 0.7%

Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12. Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 7.50.

Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSMX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares by 633.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 113,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 28,888 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $892,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares by 85.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares (TSMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) stock. TSMX was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

