Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSMX) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSMX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 41,493 shares, an increase of 290.1% from the January 29th total of 10,636 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 833,611 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 0.7%
Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12. Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 7.50.
Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.32%.
About Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares (TSMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) stock. TSMX was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
