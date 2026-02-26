Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:AIBU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:AIBU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,554 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the January 29th total of 6,814 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,346 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,346 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
Shares of AIBU stock opened at $42.05 on Thursday. Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $65.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 million, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.21.
Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th were issued a $1.0621 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th.
About Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares (AIBU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive US AI & Big Data index. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of a concentrated index of US companies involved in artificial intelligence (AI) applications and big data. Stocks are weighted based on their relevance to the business fields. AIBU was launched on May 15, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
