Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:AIBU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:AIBU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,554 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the January 29th total of 6,814 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,346 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company's shares are sold short.

Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of AIBU stock opened at $42.05 on Thursday. Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $65.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 million, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.21.

Get Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th were issued a $1.0621 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares by 289.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000.

The Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares (AIBU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive US AI & Big Data index. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of a concentrated index of US companies involved in artificial intelligence (AI) applications and big data. Stocks are weighted based on their relevance to the business fields. AIBU was launched on May 15, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

See Also

