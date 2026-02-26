Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $199.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $182.00 to $199.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of FANG opened at $167.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.63. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $177.25.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, major shareholder Fang Holdings Lp Sgf sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.88, for a total value of $162,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 98,686,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,074,094,093.76. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 60,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total transaction of $9,764,677.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 982,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,220,806.72. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,438,516 shares of company stock valued at $225,026,921 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 122.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $207,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 438.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,825 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 327.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 156,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,465,000 after purchasing an additional 119,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Diamondback Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Diamondback Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong free cash generation and shareholder returns — Diamondback reported roughly $5.9B of free cash flow for 2025, raised its quarterly dividend 5% and continued buybacks (about 18% of shares repurchased in the program). Those actions support yield and return-of-capital narratives. Read More.

Strong free cash generation and shareholder returns — Diamondback reported roughly $5.9B of free cash flow for 2025, raised its quarterly dividend 5% and continued buybacks (about 18% of shares repurchased in the program). Those actions support yield and return-of-capital narratives. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support is rising — Several firms have issued bullish notes or higher targets (Susquehanna raised its target, Siebert maintained a Buy, TD Cowen upgraded to Strong Buy), which can underpin the stock on dips. Read More. Read More.

Analyst support is rising — Several firms have issued bullish notes or higher targets (Susquehanna raised its target, Siebert maintained a Buy, TD Cowen upgraded to Strong Buy), which can underpin the stock on dips. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management sees resilient oil demand but is conservative on output — CEO commentary and the company’s presentation emphasize resilient demand and structural improvements (e.g., pipeline expansion to reduce WAHA drag), but 2026 production guidance is essentially flat — a disciplined stance that could support prices if demand surprises. Read More.

Management sees resilient oil demand but is conservative on output — CEO commentary and the company’s presentation emphasize resilient demand and structural improvements (e.g., pipeline expansion to reduce WAHA drag), but 2026 production guidance is essentially flat — a disciplined stance that could support prices if demand surprises. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS miss and a large non‑cash impairment — The company posted a Q4 EPS miss and took roughly $3.65B of oil & gas property impairments, driving a reported net loss. The impairment alarms some investors even though it’s non‑cash. Read More.

Q4 EPS miss and a large non‑cash impairment — The company posted a Q4 EPS miss and took roughly $3.65B of oil & gas property impairments, driving a reported net loss. The impairment alarms some investors even though it’s non‑cash. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Cautious/flat 2026 guidance and near‑term capex — Diamondback guided to roughly 500–512 MBO/d and set Q1 capex at $900–$975M, signalling a maintenance/discipline posture that disappointed traders looking for growth acceleration. That conservative outlook likely contributed to the stock pullback. Read More.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback’s activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

