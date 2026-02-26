Compass (NYSE:COMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Compass had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

Compass Trading Up 4.9%

COMP stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 27,694,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,534,398. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -90.73 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. Compass has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $13.95.

Get Compass alerts:

Insider Activity at Compass

In related news, CFO Scott R. Wahlers sold 99,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $1,202,831.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 250,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,378.19. This trade represents a 28.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on COMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Compass from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Compass from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Compass Point set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Compass

Compass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc is a technology-driven real estate brokerage firm that provides a full suite of services for home buyers, sellers and renters. Utilizing a proprietary software platform, the company equips its network of licensed real estate agents with data analytics, marketing automation and client relationship tools designed to enhance efficiency and transaction transparency.

Founded in 2012 by Ori Allon and Robert Reffkin, Compass has grown from a single office in New York City to serve more than 300 markets across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.