Compass (NYSE:COMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Compass had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.
Compass Trading Up 4.9%
COMP stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 27,694,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,534,398. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -90.73 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. Compass has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $13.95.
Insider Activity at Compass
In related news, CFO Scott R. Wahlers sold 99,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $1,202,831.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 250,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,378.19. This trade represents a 28.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Compass Company Profile
Compass, Inc is a technology-driven real estate brokerage firm that provides a full suite of services for home buyers, sellers and renters. Utilizing a proprietary software platform, the company equips its network of licensed real estate agents with data analytics, marketing automation and client relationship tools designed to enhance efficiency and transaction transparency.
Founded in 2012 by Ori Allon and Robert Reffkin, Compass has grown from a single office in New York City to serve more than 300 markets across the United States.
