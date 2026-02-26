Comparing PPDAI Group (NYSE:FINV) and BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY)

BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) and PPDAI Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

BB Seguridade Participacoes has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPDAI Group has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BB Seguridade Participacoes and PPDAI Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BB Seguridade Participacoes 0 2 0 0 2.00 PPDAI Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

PPDAI Group has a consensus target price of $11.55, suggesting a potential upside of 102.10%. Given PPDAI Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PPDAI Group is more favorable than BB Seguridade Participacoes.

This table compares BB Seguridade Participacoes and PPDAI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BB Seguridade Participacoes 87.29% 78.13% 45.37% PPDAI Group 19.98% 18.33% 11.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BB Seguridade Participacoes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of PPDAI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of PPDAI Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BB Seguridade Participacoes and PPDAI Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BB Seguridade Participacoes $1.85 billion 7.36 $1.61 billion $0.83 8.20 PPDAI Group $1.79 billion 0.81 $326.49 million $1.47 3.89

BB Seguridade Participacoes has higher revenue and earnings than PPDAI Group. PPDAI Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BB Seguridade Participacoes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About BB Seguridade Participacoes

BB Seguridade Participações S.A., through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products. It also offers pension plans, dental, and capitalization plans. The Brokerage segment engages in the brokerage, management, and promotion of pension plans, capitalization, capitalization, and dental plans. BB Seguridade Participações S.A. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Brasilia, Brazil. BB Seguridade Participações S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Banco do Brasil S.A.

About PPDAI Group

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc. and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019. FinVolution Group was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

