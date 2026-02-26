Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 677,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,155 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up about 0.5% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $54,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 86.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,467,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,691.15. This represents a 59.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 97,843 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $9,223,659.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 55,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,073.70. This represents a 63.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 184,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,693 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CL opened at $96.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $74.54 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The stock has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 353.72% and a net margin of 10.45%.The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Evercore raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

